Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20257 (FE_RELEASE) Is Out for Dev Channel
Microsoft has released a fresh new Windows 10 Insider Preview Build to Insiders in the Dev Channel, who are currently testing features and improvements for next year's feature updates. Windows 10 2021 Insider Preview Build 20257 (from the FE_RELEASE branch) brings a number of improvements and fixes to the Dev Channel Insiders.
Happy #VeteransDay and thank you to those who served!
Build 20257 is now available for #WindowsInsiders in the Dev Channel: https://t.co/SERPxUkGhW #AreYouFlightingYet pic.twitter.com/RDmaVdaWdc
— Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) November 11, 2020
Windows 10 Iron Build 20257 - changelog
Announcing Your Phone multi-apps experience – interact with multiple Android mobile apps at the same time on your Windows 10 PC
The Your Phone apps experience continues to evolve. We are happy to announce that the multi-apps experience is now ready for you to try. You can experience the power and convenience of running multiple Android mobile apps side by side on your Windows 10 PC on supported Samsung devices. Apps will launch in separate windows enabling you to interact with multiple apps at the same time even if the Your Phone app is not open. Pin your apps to Favorites, Windows 10 taskbar or Start menu for quick and easy access. And moreover, you can now search for your previously pinned apps via Windows search from within your Start app list. So, whether you are staying connected with family and friends, keeping up on your social feed or ordering food, you can do it all simultaneously from the comfort of your PC, no need to install apps or sign-in again.
Starting last Thursday, the multi-apps feature has started to rollout on supported Samsung Galaxy phones (Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra 5G, Z Fold2 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G) running Android 10 with Link to Windows (LTW) integration and to Windows Insiders who are configured to be in the Dev, Beta, or Release Preview Channels. Please note that this is a server-side change that takes time to propagate out.
Additional feature requirements and known issues can be found here.
Give this feature a try and provide us with your valuable feedback as we continue to test, learn, and improve the overall user experience. You can provide feedback within the Your Phone app under Settings -> Send Feedback.
Changes and Improvements
- Based on feedback, we’re updating our Start menu tile theming logic such that the tile background for Win32 apps will no longer adjust based on detected contrast ratio, except in the case of pinned Microsoft Edge PWAs.
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20257: Fixes
- We fixed an issue starting with Build 20236 where installing games from the Store to a secondary non-OS drive would result in the secondary drive becoming inaccessible.
- We fixed an issue causing some devices to experience a DPC_WATCHDOG_VIOLATION bugcheck in recent builds.
- We fixed an issue resulting in some apps crashing on launch in the previous flight, including Microsoft Jigsaw and Microsoft Minesweeper.
- We fixed an issue resulting in File Explorer having a transparent line across the top when maximized on systems with multiple monitors.
- We fixed an issue resulting in win32 app titles being unexpectedly highlighted in the title bar after enabling and disabling high contrast.
- We fixed an issue where the windows.old folder is not completely deleted when performing disk cleanup.
- We fixed an issue where if you reset your PC then and re-connected your MSA, then your MSA picture might never sync down.
- We fixed an issue impacting Windows Hello Face recognition if the device was trained in a different orientation than the orientation used at unlock time.
- We fixed an issue where setting up a kiosk (assigned access) account wouldn’t work the first time you tried, only subsequent tries.
- We fixed a deadlock that could result in unexpected CPU usage. If you continue experiencing other performance issues, please take a moment to file feedback including details about the issue you’re seeing, and a performance trace. More info about collecting a repro trace is available here if needed.
- We fixed an issue resulting in recently some apps being slower to accept keystrokes into text fields.
- We fixed an issue that could result in links from apps failing to launch the browser.
- We fixed an issue from the last couple flights that could result in audio playback unexpectedly stopping.
- We fixed an issue that could result in not hearing audio after streaming certain content then turning your Bluetooth headset off and back on.
- We fixed an issue that could result in Movies & TV failing to play some recorded HDR videos with error 0x80004001.
Windows 10 2021 Build 20257: Known issues
- We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.
- Live previews for pinned sites aren’t enabled for all Insiders yet, so you may see a grey window when hovering over the thumbnail in the taskbar. We’re continuing to work on polishing this experience.
- We’re working on enabling the new taskbar experience for existing pinned sites. In the meantime, you can unpin the site from the taskbar, remove it from the edge://apps page, and then re-pin the site.
- We’re investigating reports that some users are seeing error 0x80070426 when using their Microsoft account to sign into various apps. If you encounter it, rebooting your PC may resolve this.
- We’re investigating an issue where, after taking this build, no drives appear under Settings > System > Storage > Manage Disks and Volumes. As a workaround, you can manage your disks in the classic Disk Management tool.
- We’re investigating reports that some screens incorrectly have black text on dark backgrounds when dark theme is enabled.
For more details, head over to the official blog post.
- Relevant: Microsoft to "reinvigorate" user experience through a design refresh
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter