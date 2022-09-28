Menu
Wild Hearts Reveal Trailer Showcases Exciting Hunting Action and Massive Monsters; To Release in February 2023

Francesco De Meo
Sep 28, 2022, 10:22 AM EDT
Wild Hearts

Wild Hearts, the hunting game in development by Electronic Arts, Koei Tecmo, and Omega Force, will release in early 2023, as confirmed by the game's reveal trailer.

The new trailer, which confirmed a February 17th release date for PC (Steam, Origin and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, provides the first real look at the game and at the fearsome monsters called Kemono, that players will have to fight to save the land of Azuma. Alongside weapons like bows and swords, players will also be able to use ancient technology to craft flexible and creative hunting grounds to take down these nature-infused beasts and join with up to two other players for exciting co-op action. Wild Hearts will come with cross-platform play support, so players will be able to go on hunts together, regardless of the platform.

Master ancient tech to hunt down giant beasts. WILD HEARTS™ is a unique twist on the hunting genre where technology gives you a fighting chance against fearsome beasts infused with the ferocious power of nature itself. Take on these creatures alone or hunt with friends in seamless co-op.

Developed by Omega Force, the Japanese studio behind the DYNASTY WARRIORS franchise and in partnership with EA Originals, WILD HEARTS takes you on an epic adventure set in a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan.

 

Today's reveal trailer won't be the last we will see of Wild Hearts for a while. Electronic Arts confirmed that an extended gameplay reveal will come on October 5th, so it won't take too long to see how the game by Omega Force will set itself apart from the Monster Hunter series.

Wild Hearts launches on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on February 17th, 2023.

