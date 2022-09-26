Menu
Wild Hearts, EA and Koei Tecmo Hunting Game, to Get First Trailer This Week

Francesco De Meo
Sep 26, 2022, 10:43 AM EDT
Wild Hearts

Wild Hearts, EA, Koei Tecmo, and Omega Force previously unnamed hunting game, will get its first trailer later this week.

The new trailer, which has been announced today on the game's official Twitter profile, will go live in two days, on September 28th.

Related Story
Tomorrow’s Battlefield 2042 Update 2.1 Detailed; Packs Reworked Renewal Map, Polaris RZR in-world Vehicle, New Vault Weapons, Fixes and More

Prepare for an epic adventure set in a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan. Developed by Omega Force, the Japanese studio behind Dynasty Warriors, in partnership with Electronic Arts.

 

Wild Hearts is currently in development, as mentioned above, by Omega Force, the team behind the Dynasty Warriors series, among other franchises including Toukiden, a hunting game series that aimed to spice up the experience made popular by the Monster Hunter series in interesting ways. As such, it will be interesting to see how much the Wild Hearts' gameplay will differ from that of the Toukiden games, gameplay that has been described as groundbreaking by General Manage of EA Partners Jeff Gamon.

Building on the incredible success of EA Originals, which includes the recent releases of It Takes Two and Knockout City, we’re thrilled to be partnering with the amazingly talented Omega Force team. They’ve elevated the hunting genre to the next level, merging their proven talent for combat gameplay with unexpected and innovative mechanics. We can’t wait to introduce their groundbreaking new adventure to the world later this month.

Wild Hearts is currently in development for yet-to-be-confirmed platforms. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

