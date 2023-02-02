Wild Hearts Post-Launch Content Will Be Free; Won’t Have Steam Deck Support At Launch

Wild Hearts, the upcoming hunting game in development by EA and Omega Force, will receive post-launch, and all of it will be free, the game's Executive Producer confirmed in a recent Reddit AMA alongside other interesting information.

According to Executive Producer Lewis Harvey, not only all of the game's post-launch content will be free, but also no microtransactions will be implemented. This is rather huge, considering the most popular series in the genre, Monster Hunter, features plenty of paid content, although it is mostly cosmetics, not counting expansions like Iceborne and Sunbreak.

Among the content that may come to Wild Hearts after its release are new Kemono. The base game will feature 20 monsters, as the team went for quality over quantity. Speaking about Kemono, it has also been confirmed that these monsters may sometimes fight against one another and that there will be Mighty Kemono, more powerful versions of earlier monsters. After the main campaign has been completed, players will also be able to hunt a new Kemono variant called Volatile, so it sounds like players will have a lot to do in the game.

During the AMA, plenty of Wild Hearts platform-specific information was revealed. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions will come with two display modes - Quality and Performance, which will target the usual 4K, 30 FPS, and 1080p, 60 FPS gameplay. It has also been confirmed that, at launch, the game will not be Steam Deck compatible.

Plenty of other information regarding Wild Hearts multiplayer features, solo offline play, character customization, and more was revealed during the AMA. You can find a detailed summary courtesy of Reddit user SierusD by going here.

Wild Hearts launches on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on February 17th worldwide. You can learn more about the upcoming hunting game by EA and Omega Force by checking out my preview, where I found the game to be extremely enjoyable even in its early state.