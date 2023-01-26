Wild Hearts New Gameplay Trailer Focuses On Golden Tempest Kemono

A new Wild Hearts gameplay trailer was shared online today, providing a new look at one of the fearsome Kemono players will have to take down in the game and at the PlayStation 5 version of the hunting game in development by EA and Omega Force.

The new trailer, captured on PlayStation 5, showcases the powerful Aragane, also known as Golden Tempest. This powerful Kemono is capable of using the power of wind to power his lightning-fast speed and special attacks.

Kemono are the embodiment of the power of nature. One such beast is the Aragane, or Golden Tempest. Harnessing the unrelenting power of the wind, this lightning-fast Kemono is not to be taken lightly. Watch new WILD HEARTS™ gameplay footage captured on the PS5 and get an in-depth look at how it will use the power of nature against you and your fellow hunters, as well as possible attacks and weapons you might use to defeat it.

At first glance, Wild Hearts may not that different from the most recent entries in the Monster Hunter series, but appearances can be deceiving. While it is undeniable that the CAPCOM series has influenced the new hunting game by Omega Force, some of its features will make it stand out from the popular franchise, such as the building mechanics, as I highlighted in my preview.

The best thing about the crafting mechanics is that they are very quick to use and feel nicely incorporated into the moveset of each of the weapons available in the preview build. Players can start off a basic weapon combo and quickly get out of the way in case the Kemono is about to strike using a Spring crafted on the fly. Or a player may be striking a Kemono during an opening and knock it down, then quickly craft a Crate to unleash a powerful jumping attack before the monster can get back up on its feet. These maneuvers are quite easy to pull off, highlighting how Wild Hearts is way more accessible than the Monster Hunter games, also thanks to a more action-oriented experience that feels easier to get into.

Wild Hearts launches on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on February 17th worldwide.