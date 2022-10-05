Menu
WILD HEARTS Gameplay Trailer Shows 7+ Minutes of Hunting

Wild Hearts

WILD HEARTS, the new hunting game developed by Koei Tecmo's Omega Force and published by Electronic Arts under the EA Originals label, receives today its first gameplay trailer featuring over seven minutes of hunting. Most of the footage shows Hanagasumi Hills, the Spring region (there will be four main regions, one dedicated to each season).

WILD HEARTS will be released on February 17th, 2023, for PC (via Origin, Steam, and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X. Learn more about it through the official overview available below.

WILD HEARTS takes place in Azuma, a fantasy landscape inspired by feudal Japan. Nature-infused beasts, usually living peacefully, are now rampaging across the countryside, altering their surroundings at the cost of citizens’ lives.
After a dreadful fight with the winter wolf Deathstalker, you become the bearer of a life-sustaining technology. As your powers grow, you are compelled to restore balance across the region.
Features
● Hunt Down Giant Nature-Infused Beasts - Kemono are beasts that have undergone a unique evolution by fusing with their environments and that wield the power of nature to reshape their environment to suit their needs. You will encounter Kemono of all sizes - from plant infused squirrels to the massive Kingtusk wild boar, or the Deathstalker savage wolf, and many more creatures. These enormous creatures use the power of nature itself to defend their new territory.
● Prepare Your Fighting Ground - The ancient Karakuri technology enables you to craft and build new, highly flexible and creative hunting grounds to take down giant Kemono. Stock up on materials to build many kinds of karakuri, depending upon your needs, skills, and which kemono you are fighting. Every new Kemono you defeat unveils new Karakuri and new resources to use.
● Pack Hunter or Lone Wolf - WILD HEARTS’s co-op and crossplay features allow you and up to two friends to hunt down Kemono together. Pack hunting enables you to expand your battle plans with more building capabilities and special missions. As a lone wolf, you can seamlessly join in and help other hunters in multiplayer mode through the Torri System, or you can take on the giant beasts on your own.
● Gear Up to Hunt, Hunt to Gear Up - You can become the greatest hunter by gathering materials from each hunt and the environment and craft unique sets of armor with different variations. With unique weapons to choose from and tons of variations, there’s a combat style for everyone, each with different gameplay pace and attacks. You can craft gear with the material of defeated Kemono, further customizing it to suit your play style.
● Dive Into Fantasy Feudal Japan - Immerse yourself in beautiful environments littered with structures that represent everyday village life, faith, and warfare, now swallowed up by nature. WILD HEARTS’s four hunting grounds - each representing the different seasons - are brought to life by the game’s AAA visuals, allowing you to take in the beauty of Hanagasumi Hill’s flowery terrain (Spring), Starfall Island’s waterfall surrounded by the sea (Summer), Scarlet Canyon’s natural landscape covered in fall leaves (Fall) and the split in half Frozen Moon Castle (Winter) – all accessible from the village of Minato.

