KOEI TECMO Partners with EA to Make the Next Great Hunting Game

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 13, 2022
KOEI TECMO EA

Yesterday, KOEI TECMO announced a partnership with Electronic Arts in a bid to make the next great hunting game. The currently untitled game, based on an original IP, will be set in fantasy feudal Japan. The developers are also looking to deliver a triple-A experience, which should give us a hint at the project's budget.

Yosuke Hayashi, Executive Vice President of KOEI TECMO GAMES CO, LTD, stated:

It's an honor to be partnering with EA Originals and to have the support of a team with such an incredible track record of releasing groundbreaking new games. The EA team fully embraces our creative independence and have become invaluable partners offering both development and publishing support. Adding the global resources of EA with our own will help us introduce a new kind of hunting game to a global audience of players and expand our reach into global markets. I’m really looking forward to the day that gamers from around the world can play this new game.

Jeff Gamon, General Manager of EA Partners, added:

Building on the incredible success of EA Originals, which includes the recent releases of It Takes Two and Knockout City, we’re thrilled to be partnering with the amazingly talented Omega Force team. They’ve elevated the hunting genre to the next level, merging their proven talent for combat gameplay with unexpected and innovative mechanics. We can’t wait to introduce their groundbreaking new adventure to the world later this month.

The game is being developed by KOEI TECMO's Omega Force, known mainly for its Musou games (Dynasty Warriors, Samurai Warriors, Hyrule Warriors, Persona 5 Strikers, etc.). Omega Force is no stranger to hunting games, though, having already tried their hands at the genre with the Toukiden games. Granted, those titles were limited by their availability on the PlayStation Vita console, so it's fair to imagine Omega Force will be aiming much higher with this newly announced hunting game.

More details will be revealed later this month, so we won't have to wait too long. Stay tuned.

