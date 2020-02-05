Wii U Emulator Cemu 1.17.1 Includes Vulkan Upgrades for Improved Performance, New Controller GUI and More

A new version of the Wii U emulator Cemu has been released online, bringing several improvements that should enhance performance and more.

Cemu 1.17.1, which is now only available to Patreon supporters, introduces a lot of new features, such as updates to the Vulkan Backend, which should bring performance improvements, general emulator GUI changes, stability improvements and more.

A new video shared by BSoD Gaming on YouTube provides a very good overview of the changes introduces by the new update. You can check out the video below.

Cemu 1.17.1 is now released,. This new Cemu Version brings with it a host of New Updates to the Vulkan Backend, General Emulator GUI Changes and improvements to Stability.

The previous Cemu version, version 1.17.0, introduced the first improvements for Vulkan.

vulkan: Fixed a softlock that occurred when failing to compile a shader from the cache

vulkan: Fixed a bug where textures larger than 128MB would cause a crash (could happen with high-resolution shadow graphic packs)vulkan: If VRAM is full and the device supports it, fallback to RAM for texture memory allocation

vulkan: General robustness improvements in the memory allocator

vulkan: Fixed a crash that could occur due to Cemu missing pipeline updates in rare circumstances

The development of the emulator has been going strong for a while now. Since the release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, things have been going better and better, as the emulator is currently the only way to enjoy the massively popular open-world game on PC. With Nintendo Switch emulators still being in their infancy, it will take a while for the Switch version of the game to be emulated properly.

Cemu 1.17.1 is now available only for Patreon supporters. The public release is scheduled for February 7th. More information on the emulator can be found on its official website.