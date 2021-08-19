WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Send Messages That Disappear After 90 Days

The disappearing messages feature has been on WhatsApp for some time now; this is available on both iOS and Android versions. As the name suggests, the feature allows you to send messages that self-destruct after the given time. Currently, you can only set the messages to disappear after 7 days, but it seems like this will change soon as WhatsApp is working on adding more timers to the feature that will allow the messages to stick around for longer.

The New 90-Day Duration for Disappearing Messages Makes Little Sense But Could be a Worthy Addition.

WABetaInfo has spotted new evidence that suggests that WhatsApp is adding a 90-day option for disappearing messages. This was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta update, v2.21.9.6. Once this feature rolls out, users will be given more flexibility when sending disappearing messages and can choose between options ranging from 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.

‘This is the Worst Phone I’ve Owned,’ Claims the Latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 Ad

Keep in mind that the 24-hour and 90 days feature is still not live in the latest version of WhatsApp, but the chances are that they would be making their way to the app in the future. The feature would obviously make its way to the beta channel before it is available to users.

If you are not sure about whether you are enrolled in the beta program, you can head over here and join the program, and you would be good to go.

Although it is commendable that WhatsApp has been hard at work as far as adding new features is concerned, we do have to make sense of the 90-day feature for disappearing messages. It simply does not make as much sense as we would like it to. However, I am sure that someone will see this feature as useful compared to some of the other features. We will let you know whenever this feature hits the final version of WhatsApp.