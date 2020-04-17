At the time of writing, WhatsApp happens to be the most famous messaging apps available on any platform. With over 2 billion users around the world, the app is definitely getting a lot of traction. It has become the go-to app for anyone who is looking to communicate with their friends, family, or even their business associates thanks to the fact that there is a separate version of WhatsApp that is strictly for business owners.

The app is already pretty feature-rich, so you do not have to feel like you are left out. However, when it comes to group audio or video calls, the app does not have a larger limit for the participants. Currently, WhatsApp only supports up to 4 people to partake in group audio or video calls.

But apparently, this is changing as the latest report suggests.

WhatsApp Currently Working on Increasing the Limit for Group Video and Audio Calls

Even though the group audio and video call feature has been a staple on WhatsApp for 2 years now, the feature is not as vast as some of the other messenger apps that are available in the market. However, a discovery from WABetaInfo suggests that the WhatsApp Beta for Android v2.2.128 will be bringing an increased number of participants in video calls. More information reveals that all the users will need to be on the same version of WhatsApp so there can be no discrepancies present.

At the moment, we do not have any confirmation as to just how many participants will be allowed in video or audio group calls but it is nice that WhatsApp is taking this step. Additionally, we are also getting a new feature which will be showing that the calls between users are going to be end to end encrypted. This call header is definitely an important feature for those who are vigilante about whether their communication is secure or not.

Needless to say, WhatsApp's attempt at keeping up with the trends is definitely something good. Now that people are engaging in group calls more and more because of COVID-19, it is nice to see that WhatsApp is adding a much-needed feature.

Currently, there is no word on when this feature will be making its way to the public but we will keep a lookout for that.