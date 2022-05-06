WhatsApp Message Reactions are Finally Available to All Users

WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the most popular messaging apps out there with billions of users using it every single day. Whether you are reaching out to people at your business or your loved ones, the app is the go-to for a lot of us. Despite being popular, though, the app still does not have a lot of features that are available in other competing services. However, WhatsApp Message Reactions are finally rolling out, the feature was initially available to a select few beta users but the good news is that it is now rolling out to all the users globally, this applies to both the stable and beta builds.

WhatsApp Message Reactions Are Finally Here

Mark Zuckerberg decided to post on Facebook about how the reactions on WhatsApp are finally rolling out today and this means that the feature should be available to everyone starting today.

Users who are running the latest version of WhatsApp on iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows will now get the chance to use the feature. However, it is also important to note that as usual, this is going to be a staged rollout, which means that it can take up to a week to reach all the users. I cannot see the feature on my app just yet, but a lot of users can.

At the time of writing, WhatsApp message reactions have six emojis that you can use. You get the chance to use Thumbs Up, Red Heart, Face with Tears of Joy, Face with Open Mouth, Crying Face, and Folded Hands. However, the company has mentioned in the past that it does plan on supporting all the emojis and skin tones down the road. If you want to use the WhatsApp message reactions, just tap and hold the message in a private or group chat and then choose one of the six provided emojis.

Do you think WhatsApp Message Reaction is something that you have been looking forward to for a long time or is it just another feature that you are not going to use?