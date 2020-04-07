WhatsApp Limits Forwarded Messages to One Chat Only

WhatsApp by Facebook is one of the most popular messaging apps available in the market at the moment. The app has over 2 billion users around the world. Needless to say, the app is pretty impressive, and in all honesty, it has become the app for all the communication that is taking place around the world.

Whether you are talking to your friends, family, or your colleagues, the app is the go-to. Not just that, there is even a business version of WhatsApp that a lot of companies are actively using. While the app is great when it comes to being a constant source of communication, it also comes with an Achilles heel that can be considered the forwarded messages.

WhatsApp Users Will be Limited to Forwarding Messages to Just One Chat

Forwarded messages are sometimes a source of a lot of misinformation and people who are not as well-versed often end up believing in the information that is being spread, as well. This was never a serious issue before, but now that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken the world by a storm, we are seeing innumerable messages that are being forwarded containing a lot of information on this virus.

Now keep in mind that there is nothing wrong with raising awareness, but it is also creating panic, and the worst of it all is the misinformation that is being spread. Whether it is about a vaccine in the work or a supposed "cure" that can be created in our homes. There are numerous examples of these messages going out of hand.

In the blogpost, WhatsApp talks about how the step is being taken to curb the spread of misinformation as much as possible. Obviously, with less misinformation being spread, there won't be a lot of panic as opposed to what's happening at the moment.

Moreover, WhatsApp is also working NGOs, governments, the World Health Organization, and around 20 national health ministries around the world. This move is being taken to make sure that the misinformation spread is least as possible.

We believe that this is a much-needed move, considering just how frequently used the app has become, and how the pandemic is only going to cause further panic if misinformation does not stop.

