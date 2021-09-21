WhatsApp is Working on a More Effective Way of Reporting Messages

WhatsApp has been under fire because of an investigation into the service's message reporting and moderation system. The company has decided to work on a new, more straightforward method that will help users report messages. According to details found by WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android brings the feature to report single, specific messages to WhatsApp without going through any complicated hoops.

Message Reporting is About to Become a Lot More Convenient on WhatsApp

The current contact reporting system sends the message that is reported alongside the previous four messages to WhatsApp. The additional messages are there to give more context to the company so they can decide whether or not they should be banning a contact. The new feature seemingly allows the users to highlight a single message, whether from an individual chat, a group chat, or a business account.

When you have selected a specific message, anyone running WhatsApp beta version 2.21.20.1 will get a new drop-down option. Tapping the new option will open a dialog that will allow the users to block the offending business account or contact.

It is not clear when WhatsApp will launch this feature on the stable builds, but we won't be surprised if it starts rolling out to everyone in the coming weeks or even days.

Although I have been using WhatsApp for a long time, I have never really faced an issue where I had to report a message. However, considering the situation, I am sure that other people have gone through this process and are happy that this feature is making its way to WhatsApp and should improve the app's credibility.