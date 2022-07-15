WhatsApp is Seemingly Working on Voice Notes for Status Updates

WhatsApp has had a number of options to update your status for some time now. For starters, you can actually go ahead and put a picture or a video if you want but it now seems like the company is working on a new feature that will let you share voice notes as a status update.

WhatsApp Supporting Voice Notes as Status Updates is a Feature Not Many Expected

The change was spotted by our friends over at WABetaInfo and it shows that WhatsApp is currently looking into expanding the choice for users when it comes to what sort of status update they want to publish. in the latest beta version 2.22.16.3, you can see an option that will let you record a voice note.

For those who do not know, currently, WhatsApp only allows you to put a video or a photo as a status update, something similar to how Facebook and Instagram handle things but the new change is something that is interesting and might make its way to other services owned by Meta.

You can check out the image below, and you will notice there is a mic icon that is above the pencil icon for composing a text status. Tapping on it should let you post an audio status.

At the moment, voice messages are only limited to chats, and there is no way to share them with everyone else unless you send the existing recorded message to everyone else separately. Now, based on this feature, there is a chance that WhatsApp would let you post already stored audio files on your phones such as songs, or other files.

Remember, the feature is not currently available to everyone aside from a handful of beta testers on Android, so it is safe to say that the feature could take its time before it arrives on all Android phones.

Do you think this is something voice note statuses are something you will be willing to use? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.