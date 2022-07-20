WhatsApp is Rolling Out The Ability to Transfer Chats and Data From Android to iPhone and Vice Versa

Today, WhatsApp has seen fit to add a new feature for iPhone and Android users that might make things simpler for them. We have been dreaming of the ability to transfer chats and data from one platform to another for a while and the company has finally delivered. You can now transfer your WhatsApp chats and data from your Android to your iPhone and vice versa using the built-in tools. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

WhatsApp Finally Allows You to Transfer Your Chats and Data From Android to iPhone and Vice Versa - This is What You Should Know

WhatsApp announced the news on Twitter, suggesting that users will now have the ability to transfer their entire chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa. This has been a very long overdue feature that users will now get to enjoy. It not only makes the process simple and seamless but gives users the option to switch from one platform to another. In addition to this, it does not require the use of any third-party software.

It was previously noted that the chat and data migrating feature on WhatsApp will require the Move to iOS app on Android. While it has rested in the beta phase for a while, you finally have the option available to transfer your entire chats from Android to iPhone or vice versa.

A new way to keep the chats that mean the most 📱📲 Today, you’ll have the ability to transfer your entire chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa. Now you have the freedom to switch to and from your preferred devices. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 20, 2022

The company notes that your Android phone should be running Android Lollipop or newer versions and your iPhone should be running iOS 15.5 or later versions. You can check out the prerequisites below for more details.

Android OS Lollipop, SDK 21 or above, or Android 5 or above installed on your Android device

iOS 15.5 or above installed on your iPhone

Move to iOS app installed on your Android phone

WhatsApp iOS version 2.22.10.70 or above on your new device

WhatsApp Android version 2.22.7.74 or above on your old device

Use the same phone number as your old phone on your new device

Your iPhone must be factory new or reset to factory settings to pair with the Move to iOS app and move data from your Android phone

Both of your devices must be connected to a power source

Both of your devices need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network or you’ll need to connect your Android device to your iPhone’s hotspot

Take note that when you transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone, you will have to create an iCloud backup to use the cloud storage feature. Furthermore, the company has also kept the entire transfer process end-to-end. What this means is that even the company can not see the data and chats that you are transferring. Moreover, your Android phone will still have the data and chats unless you delete the WhatsApp app or factory reset your device.

We will be covering a dedicated tutorial on how to transfer chats between the two platforms, so be sure to stick around. This is all there is to it, folks. Are you looking to transfer your WhatsApp chats and data from Android to iPhone? Share your views with us in the comments.