WhatsApp is Finally Rolling Out the View Once Mode

A month ago, WhatsApp introduced the View Once mode to the beta users, and the feature is finally rolling out to everyone. So, if you want to try it out, you can update WhatsApp to the latest version, and it will start working. This feature is available on both Android and iOS versions of the app.

Sure, you have had access to the support for disappearing messages since last year, so this one is new. WhatsApp has talked about this feature in their blog about how this is a great feature for anyone looking to sensitive media over an image. For instance, you might want to send a picture of your Wi-Fi password or your bank details to someone. The purpose of having this feature is to protect privacy.

The New WhatsApp View Once Mode is Good But Lacks the Necessary Security Measures to Make it Useful.

To send self-destructing photos or videos to someone, you have to open an existing chat or create a new chat with someone and start attaching a media that you normally would. Once that is done, you will have to touch the dedicated timer button in the caption field, activating View Once mode. You will also know when the other party has viewed the content if the chat bubble says "Opened."

However, if the recipient fails to open the view-once photo or video that you have sent them on WhatsApp within 14 days of it being sent, it will expire from the chat. The one thing that I fail to understand is that despite this feature being there for privacy-oriented users, the security it offers is next to nothing as the WhatsApp user can take a screenshot. There is no screenshot prevention or screenshot detection feature in place, to begin with.

