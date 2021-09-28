WhatsApp for iPhone and iPad Getting Multi-Device Support Soon

Currently, if you want to use WhatsApp on your iPad, that can be done if you sign into the messaging service's web app, and while it does work fine, it was not the actual idea that a lot of people had when it comes to using WhatsApp on their iPad. Now, a new report by WABetaInfo suggests that the company is currently testing an iPad app that will be linked with an iPhone.

The feature is already available to some beta testers and will require the connected iPhone to have a live network connection so it can work, unlike the web app alternative.

Your iPad Could Finally Have a WhatsApp App But with a Catch.

The source says.

When you open WhatsApp on the second mobile device after some time, the app will download all messages from the server and this does not require your main phone to be connected to the Internet. When you link your second mobile device the first time, WhatsApp will sync the chat history: this process is obviously end-to-end encrypted.

If this feature goes through, it could open a lot of possibilities for people to be signed into their WhatsApp accounts on multiple phones, too. Right now, a WhatsApp account is linked to a phone number that prevents the same account from being active on multiple devices.

We cannot tell when this feature will be made available to the broad customer base or whether it will be coming out at all. Still, WABetaInfo has been reliable with their leaks in the past, and it is about time we see better WhatsApp support on iPad as well. Sure, it is still not an entirely dedicated app, but it is better than the current WhatsApp method on iPad.