WhatsApp Could Soon Let You Hide Your Online Status

Over the past couple of weeks, WhatsApp has been coming out with a number of features and the service does not seem to be stopping anytime soon. The company recently rolled out a host of new features including Android to iOS chat transfer support and now, it is preparing another feature.

According to the latest tip from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is preparing a new feature that will let you hide your online status from your contacts. The feature was first spotted on the beta build of WhatsApp for iOS a few weeks ago and now it is available on the Android beta channel, as well. However, it is not live in the latest beta release v2.22.16.12. The source has managed to get their hands on a screenshot of the in-development feature.

WhatsApp is Working on Making it Even Easier for Users to Manage Their Privacy

You can look at the screenshot below.

As you can see in the screenshot, the upcoming online status visibility feature will shop up in a new section in WhatsApp's Last seen settings. It will also have two options "Everyone" and "Same as last seen." If you pick the former, everyone will be able to see when you are online but if you go with the latter option, WhatsApp will then automatically pick the visibility option you selected for the Last Seen feature.

Depending on the option the user picked for the Last Seen feature, users will be able to limit their online status to their contacts or their contacts except for the users they have blocked for the Last Seen feature. Additionally, users will also be able to block everyone from viewing their last seen and online statuses by selecting the "Nobody" option.

As mentioned before, the feature is still in development and it is not available in the latest WhatsApp beta. We do not know when this feature will eventually come out to everyone on either beta or stable channels but we will keep you posted.