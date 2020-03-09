Western Digital is enabling small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to easily transition to NVMe storage and dramatically improve application performance with a new addition to its portfolio of data center NVMe SSDs: the first enterprise-class NVMe SSD in the WD Gold family.

Shipping in early CQ2 2020, the new WD Gold NVMe SSDs will be available in four capacities to channel partners and end customers. The WD Gold NVMe SSD is designed to be the primary storage in servers delivering superior response times, higher throughput and greater scale than existing SATA devices for enterprise applications. WD Gold NVMe SSDs complement recently launched WD Gold HDDs by providing a high-performance storage tier for applications and data sets that requires low latency or high throughput.

Industry analyst firm IDC expects NVMe unit shipments to reach more than 79 percent of the market by 2023. With advancements in multi-core, multi-threaded CPUs, and legacy storage technology has become a bottleneck to maximize application performance.

The new WD Gold NVMe SSDs are designed with Western Digital's silicon-to-system expertise, from its 3D TLC NAND SSD media to its purpose-built firmware and own integrated controller. Customers have the high reliability for peace of mind that power-loss and data-path protection provide, as well as an extended five-year limited warranty. Secure boot and secure erase provide customers with additional data-management protections.

This allows it to deliver up to 5x sequential performance compared to enterprise SATA SSDs, WD Gold NVMe SSDs help enterprise infrastructures scale to peak demand for applications such as business intelligence, data analytics, virtualization, and ERP while delivering peace-of-mind with high reliability

Western Digital's data center solutions address a variety of needs in a fast-moving and ever-changing data technology landscape. Its broad data center portfolio includes its family of Ultrastar HDDs and SSDs; WD Gold HDDs and SSDs; OpenFlex NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF) open composable infrastructure; Ultrastar JBOF/JBOD storage platforms; NVMe-oF bridge solutions; and the Ultrastar memory extension drive.