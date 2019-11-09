Wccftech Survey Results: AMD Crosses Intel In Market Share, ASUS Remains Most Trusted AIB Vendor

We run a hardware poll on occasion to gauge how the technology enthusiast crowd is leaning towards key topics in the PC industry and we have a fairly statistically significant poll taken from readers all over the globe but based primarily in the continental US, UK, Canada, and EU. This is fairly strong anecdotal evidence as far as evidence goes and has historically been pretty close to official numbers reported by JPR and Mercury.

Anecdotal: AMD takes majority share from Intel for the first time, ASUS wins most-trusted AIB vendor

Let's start with the hot-stuff first. The GPU market has historically been dominated by NVIDIA and this was also the case at the end of Q3 2019. That said, AMD has taken away market share from green (according to our poll) rising from 33% of polled users in the first quarter of 2019 to 40%. NVIDIA clocked in at 54% compared to 61% during Q1 2019.

Of the NVIDA owners sampled, 59% owned a non-Turing card while 28% and 13% owned an RTX Turing and GTX Turing respectively.

Oh, and it goes without saying that multi-GPU adoption remains as low as ever with 95% of our readers running a single card solution.

One interesting question that we added this time was about NVIDIA's RTX and DLSS technology and the primary sentiment (53%) was that it would be great if it had more developer adoption with the secondary sentiment being that it was just a gimmick.

Roughly 12% of our polled user base is interested in buying a GPU right now while 46% are not interested in buying a GPU anytime soon.

70% of our readers stated that they based their decision on performance metrics while 30% of readers were loyal to a single brand (14% for NVIDIA and 16% for AMD).

Here is where things get interesting. We have been running this poll since 2016 and for the first time ever, AMD crossed Intel in terms of total market share, jumping from 41% in Q1 2019 to 55% in Q3 2019. Based on our numbers, it is official: for our readers, Intel is now the underdog.

AMD's Ryzen (non-Threadripper) series of processors remained the most popular CPU of choice (48%) with Intel Coffe Lake and Intel Skylake coming at a distant second. 2.47% of readers owned an AMD Threadripper processor. The complete architectural breakdown is given above.

The 8-core remained the most popular core count for AMD and Intel processors. Interestingly, the 16-core was the next most favored core count for both vendors.

ASUS retained its crown as the most trusted AIB vendor - a position it has held since we started polling and the five major AIBs were ASUS, MSI, Sapphire, EVGA and Gigabyte/AORUS.

Almost 50% of our polled readers had a PC that was capable of running VR at a decent framerate.

That said the majority of readers believe that VR is finished while the rest (47%) are either waiting for better and cheaper HMDs. Only 2.5% of polled readers were considering buying an Oculus or HTC Vive VR HMD.

Interestingly, however, the most popular gaming standard remained 1080p60 followed by 1440p 60. The generally recognized "next frontier" resolution of 4K 60 didn't appear until fifth place in our rankings. This raises interesting questions about the state and target market for GPU manufacturers and how pre-built PCs should be optimized

67% of our readers were running an air-cooled system (for the CPU) while 33% were running some form of liquid cooling. This is a new question so we don't really have any old data to contextualize this but it is good to see that such a significant number of users have shifted to what was once a relatively novel way to cool a PC.

These were very interesting results and we want to thank our readers again for taking the survey!