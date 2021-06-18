Wccftech Hardware Writer Recruitment Drive Q3 2021
Hi everyone,
We are looking to expand our Hardware section with an aspiring Wccftechian. The details and job description are given below:
Experience:
- This is an entry-level position.
- No experience is required for the application and there are no degree requirements.
- This is a remote position.
- Wccftech is an equal opportunity employer and everyone that fits the JD is welcome to apply.
The ideal candidate:
- Good knowledge of Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, and their products is a core requirement.
- The candidate will be expected to track developments in the area of their coverage and put out articles and news stories in a timely manner (a maximum of 2 hours after the story breaks).
- The candidate ideally follows our hardware section already and is aware of our coverage areas.
- They must be able to write a bare minimum of 1 article per day with an ideal count of 2 articles per day.
- They must be able to work between 5:00 AM to 1 PM Pacific. Note: This is a Flexi-time results-based position. For eg: if you can write meaningful, high-quality content within the first hour of your workday, you can sign off for the remaining hours 🙂
- Candidates must have native-level proficiency in English but we accept applications from all over the world.
Please follow this link to apply.
