Menu
Company

watchOS 9.1 Beta 4 Now Available for Download

Uzair Ghani
Oct 5, 2022, 01:48 PM EDT
watchOS 9.1 beta 4 now available for download.

Apple has released beta 9 of watchOS 9.1, if you’re a developer. Download the update today over the air.

You Can Now Download watchOS 9.1 beta 4 on Apple Watch if You’re a Developer

The folks over at Apple released a barrage of software updates earlier this week. But that pile of software didn’t include watchOS 9.1 for some reason. If you were wondering where the update went, worry not as it is available for download today.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
Apple Reportedly Wants to Move AirPods, Beats Production Out of China in a Move to Reduce Dependency on the Region

Downloading watchOS 9.1 beta 4 is very easy and it is available as an over the air update, obviously. Place your Apple Watch on its magnetic charger and then go to Watch > General > Software Update on your iPhone. watchOS 9.1 beta will show up after a few seconds and you can install it from here.

We will highly recommend downloading this update on your Apple Watch if you’re testing out watchOS software. If there are any bugs or issues in this release, hopefully they have been resolved.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order