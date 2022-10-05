watchOS 9.1 beta 4 now available for download.

Apple has released beta 9 of watchOS 9.1, if you’re a developer. Download the update today over the air.

The folks over at Apple released a barrage of software updates earlier this week. But that pile of software didn’t include watchOS 9.1 for some reason. If you were wondering where the update went, worry not as it is available for download today.

Downloading watchOS 9.1 beta 4 is very easy and it is available as an over the air update, obviously. Place your Apple Watch on its magnetic charger and then go to Watch > General > Software Update on your iPhone. watchOS 9.1 beta will show up after a few seconds and you can install it from here.

We will highly recommend downloading this update on your Apple Watch if you’re testing out watchOS software. If there are any bugs or issues in this release, hopefully they have been resolved.