iOS 16.1 Beta 4 and iPadOS 16 Beta 11 Released

You can download and install iOS 16.1 beta 4 and iPadOS 16 beta 11 on your iPhone and iPad.

As Final Release Nears, Apple Seeds iOS 16.1 Beta 4 and iPadOS 16 Beta 11 to Developers and Public Beta Testers

Apart from the above mentioned updates, Apple has also released macOS Ventura beta 10 and tvOS 16.1 beta 4. If you are registered developer, you can download these updates over the air, provided you have a previous beta already installed.

In order to download iOS 16.1 or iPadOS 16 beta, go to Settings > General > Software Update while connected to Wi-Fi. The update will show up in a few seconds and all you have to do is tap on Download and Install. But remember, this is only possible if you enrolled the Apple Developer Program with a previous beta installed, otherwise these updates won’t show up.

macOS Ventura beta 10 can be downloaded from System Preferences > Software Update whereas the latest tvOS 16.1 beta 4 is available by going to Settings > System > Software Update on Apple TV.