Watch The Intel Computex 2021 ‘Innovation Unleashed’ Keynote Live Here

Intel will be hosting its 'Innovation Unleashed' Computex 2021 keynote in a few hours which will be the first prime show under the leadership of CEO, Pat Gelsinger. The event will be spearheaded by Intel's EVP, Michelle Johnston & other executives from various segments including Steve Long (CVP of Client Computing Group), and Lisa Spelman (CVP of Xeon & Memory Group).

Intel's Computex keynotes have always been filled with surprises. I am sure most of our readers are interested in actual products rather than announcements and while this year, we may not get to see as many launches during the Computex keynote, we will get an update on some key next-gen products.

Join Intel Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus for Intel’s first virtual COMPUTEX keynote and a firsthand look at how the strategies of new CEO Pat Gelsinger, along with the forces of a rapidly accelerating digital transformation, are unleashing a new era of innovation at Intel — right when the world needs it most. Johnston Holthaus will welcome Intel’s Steve Long, corporate vice president of Client Computing Group Sales, and Lisa Spelman, corporate vice president and general manager of the Xeon and Memory Group, to outline how Intel innovations help expand human potential by expanding technology’s potential. This includes collaborating with partners to drive innovation across the technology ecosystem — from the data center and cloud to connectivity, artificial intelligence, and the intelligent edge. When: 10-10:30 a.m. Taipei Standard Time, Monday, May 31, 2021 (7-7:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, Sunday, May 30, 2021)

Considering that the client-side is mostly done with 14nm Rocket Lake & first-gen 10nm products, Intel will now be ready to unveil its next product lineup. The company has already confirmed both Alder Lake 10nm ESF and Meteor Lake 7nm CPUs for client computing. It looks like Intel will give us a better look or even a demo of its next-gen Alder Lake 12th Gen Core CPUs which are headed to both desktop and mobile platforms later this year. Intel may also announce a few refreshed Tiger Lake chips and a few new laptop designs wins.

While Raja Koduri isn't mentioned as a presenter at Intel's Computex 2021 keynote, we have to remember that Raja's Xe line of chips including the next-gen DG2 Xe-HPG graphics cards will be a key product for Intel moving on and they don't want to miss an opportunity as big as Computex to provide consumers an update on their graphics front. Other than that, we can expect Intel to give us an update on its CPU roadmap while making a few surprise announcements such as Tiger Lake-powered NUCs, etc.