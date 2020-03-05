AMD's Financial Analyst Day 2020 is ongoing right now and will include details on next-gen product roadmaps & the respective products themselves. AMD's CEO, Dr.Lisa Su, is delivering the keynote and other senior executives are also expected to unveil the latest details of AMD's next-gen CPU & GPU technologies.

Watch The AMD Financial Analyst Day 2020 Webcast Live Here - Zen 3, RDNA2, Next-Gen EPYC, New Roadmaps & More To Be Announced

You can watch the Livestream but make sure to buckle your seat belts and hold on tight as the event will span a total of 5 hours. You can definitely expect a lot of details on each CPU & GPU products that are announced and showcased during the event.

With that said, Dr. Lisa Su has already previewed the event with a new roadmap teaser which showcases AMD's Zen 3 7nm and Zen 4 5nm CPU architectures along with RDNA 2 7nm and RDNA3 GPU architectures. AMD's CEO also stated that they would be going very aggressive with their next-generation product stack and based on the preview that Lisa provided, we are definitely looking at product announcements too which would be released in the coming months to the public.

AMD CPU Roadmap (2018-2020)

Ryzen Family Ryzen 1000 Series Ryzen 2000 Series Ryzen 3000 Series Ryzen 4000 Series Ryzen 5000 Series Architecture Zen (1) Zen (1) / Zen+ Zen (2) / Zen+ Zen (3) Zen (4) Process Node 14nm 14nm / 12nm 7nm 7nm+ 5nm? High End Server (SP3) EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Rome' EPYC 'Milan' EPYC 'Genoa' Max Server Cores / Threads 32/64 32/64 64/128 TBD TBD High End Desktop (TR4) Ryzen Threadripper 1000 Series Ryzen Threadripper 2000 Series Ryzen Threadripper 3000 Series (Castle Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 4000 Series (Genesis Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Series Max HEDT Cores / Threads 16/32 32/64 64/128 64/128? TBD Mainstream Desktop (AM4) Ryzen 1000 Series (Summit Ridge) Ryzen 2000 Series (Pinnacle Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Matisse) Ryzen 4000 Series (Vermeer) Ryzen 5000 Series Max Mainstream Cores / Threads 8/16 8/16 16/32 TBD TBD Budget APU (AM4) N/A Ryzen 2000 Series (Raven Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Picasso 14nm Zen+) Ryzen 4000 Series (Renior) Ryzen 5000 Series Year 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021?

We can also expect AMD to talk about the next-generation consoles from Microsoft (Xbox Series X) and Sony (Playstation 5) which would be utilizing both of AMD's CPU & GPU IPs. The new consoles such as the Xbox Series X from Microsoft boasts up to 12 Teraflops of Compute performance that rivals modern high-end desktop PCs.

As mentioned above, expect more info on the next-gen CPU & GPU architectures and the respective products such as Radeon graphics cards, Ryzen processors and high-performance EPYC server chips based on them through the next couple of hours.