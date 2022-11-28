Warzone 2.0 DMZ Players Find an Infinite Money Exploit

Getting max cash in no time flat is the dream, and now, it's an accomplishable one as Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 players have found an exploit that allows them to generate infinite money. This particular exploit can allow them to win big without much effort. All they need to have is a weapon with a gold border and some finesse.

There is a Bug in DMZ that if money is close to a floor weapon it gives you Max Cash while trying to Stow the Money. Max ends up being $1.3M. Not sure if this works in BR though. Also, Can max level 2 weapons per Match. pic.twitter.com/8uajNKI0xU — James - JGOD (@JGODYT) November 26, 2022

So, how exactly does this work? To trigger this, you need to play the much-maligned DMZ mode (Yeah... Imagine) and then drop a small amount of money next to a gun with a gold border. Then, you have to aim your sight in a way where the crosshair is over the gun, but the money remains highlighted.

Once you do that, you stow away your gun, and presto! You rake up a lot of money, with the max cap being $1.3 Million. This should help you clear out the Faction Missions in Warzone 2.0's DMZ mode much faster. You know, so you don't have to pay for other people to play the mode for you and all.

This exploit is probably going to be patched as soon as possible. Or perhaps Activision will enjoy the sudden spike in activity from curious users that are going to majorly just focus on achieving the exploit before fixing it. Who knows?

Now, there are some reports that this very exploit has worked in the game's Battle Royale mode. If this is true, then this might concern the developers a bit more than if it was just isolated to DMZ. Especially since it's been confirmed in some accounts that the exploit in BR mode works with other useful things such as ammo.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC. In other news, we recently saw a new update on Sony's response to Microsoft's Call of Duty deal that might suggest that at one point Xbox could've seen PlayStation Plus.