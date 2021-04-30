Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Shows Promising Tactical Gameplay in a New Trailer

It can be hard to keep track of all the Warhammer games in development at any one time, but Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground is definitely one to keep an eye on. A turn-based strategy game set in the fantasy-flavored Warhammer Age of Sigmar universe, Storm Ground casts aside the regular orcs, elves, and dwarves in favor of three particularly unique factions – the heavenly Stormcast, the spooky Nighthaunt, and the downright disgusting Maggotkin. You can check out the first full gameplay trailer for Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground, below.

Looking fairly fun and unique! Here’s a bit more detail about how Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground works…

Three factions wage all out war in spectacular and fast-paced tactical battles Pick one of Storm Ground’s three factions - the stalwart Stormcast, the ghoulish Nighthaunt and the putrescent Maggotkin - and lead your highly-customisable force in this dynamic turn-based strategy game packed with fast-paced warfare. In campaign mode, upgrade your army by collecting new heroes, units, wargear, skills, weapons and more. New units will allow you to build your army your way, choosing who to field with every new battle and customizing every facet of their equipment to match your playstyle. Non-linear, replayable solo-campaign Each non-linear, procedurally-generated Strom Ground campaign will be a new experience whenever you begin it, meaning an endlessly replayable single-player offering. Multiplayer has you gaining a collection over time as you win more and more battles against other players online, changing your army as you earn more rewards. Epic multiplayer battles Those battles are intense, tactical fights across a wide variety of battlefields in the realms of Life, Death, and Metal. Every hex has tactical relevance, from valuable high ground to aethyr pools brimming with energy and ancient chests filled with secrets and rewards. Use the strengths of your army to gain the upper hand, fighting on advantageous terrain and in situations where you can grasp victory.

Those who pre-order Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground will get 15 percent off and access to the Spoils of War Weapon Pack, which includes an exclusive weapon for each faction.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground marches onto PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch on May 27.