Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters Offers Twitch Content for Free After Complaints

The new tactical strategy game Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters launched last week to positive reviews (including one from yours truly), but the game nevertheless found itself the target of player backlash for a somewhat atypical reason. A number of items, some purely cosmetic, some not, were reserved to be handed out exclusively as Twitch drops for people who watched streams of the game at or around launch. Unfortunately, some players were frustrated that they may miss out on these items and began doing what gamers do in 2022 -- leaving negative reviews on the game’s Steam page.

Now, various items being held back for promotional purposes is nothing new – literally every game that offers digital pre-order bonuses does it – but Canadian developer Complex Games is nonetheless promising to make good by offering the Twitch drop items to everybody in an update sometime this month.

We are pleased to see so many of you enjoying Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters. Whilst we are pleased to see you enjoying the gameplay, we are also listening to your feedback. One of the areas we have noted is the frustrations around the various Twitch drop campaigns we ran around the launch of the game. Whilst the sole objective of these campaigns was to drive awareness, we understand many feel this locked in-game items away from them. This was certainly not our intention and we appreciate you sharing your thoughts on this. As such, we will make all items from every Twitch drop campaign available to players via one of our planned updates in May. We will confirm which update and exact date when this is finalised. We hope this addresses your frustrations and you can continue to smite the forces of Chaos with these items in your Armoury.

Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters is available now on PC.