Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Features Ray Tracing, NVIDIA DLSS & Reflex

Today, Fatshark premiered a new gameplay trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, the cooperative action game due to launch on both PC (Steam) and Xbox (which supports Xbox Anywhere, so it also provides a PC version through the Microsoft Store). Two versions will be available as detailed below.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide ($39,99)

The Atoman Star Weapon Trinket: A cosmetic weapon trinket awarded to those who answered in the hour of Atoma’s need.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Imperial Edition ($59,99)

Loyalist Pack: Purge heresy in style with these 4 unique class outfits, 8 weapon skin patterns, one headgear, and an Ogryn body tattoo.

(premium currency) The Atoman Star Weapon Trinket: A cosmetic weapon trinket awarded to those who answered in the hour of Atoma’s need.

Martin Wahlund, CEO of Fatshark, said:

It’s been an exciting, and maybe a little crazy week for Fatshark, with two brand new Warhammer 40,000: Darktide trailers released. While last week’s amazing Warhammer Skulls trailer focused more on story, gameplay is what it all comes down to, and today we gave you almost 120 seconds of Darktide.

As mentioned in the headline, the developers of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide also revealed their partnership with NVIDIA to implement ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS, and NVIDIA Reflex in their game. Darktide will also be playable at launch through GeForce NOW.

As a reminder, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will be included with the Game Pass subscription on day one.