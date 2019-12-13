Warframe Empyrean Update Now Live On PC; Adds New Space Co-Op Experience

A new Warframe update is now live on PC, introducing a brand new co-op experience.

The Empyrean update introduces four-player space combat in the Railjack Battleship, which requires attention to both offense and defense.

On the precipice of The New War, veteran and new players alike will find themselves playing closely together using high-level cooperation and communication skills. Whether it's blasting hordes of opponent Fighters and Crewships, or shooting like a bullet from the Archwing Cannon into enemy vessels to commandeer or destroy them, players will wield new upgradeable offensive firepower. But to succeed, Railjack squads will need both offense and defense. The working Railjack vessel takes damage, requires resources to keep ammo flowing, and will need players' coordinated attention, from dousing fires and welding hull holes to combating enemy boarding parties. Welcome to the Railjack : Empyrean puts players at the helm of the Sigma Series Railjack battleship. This ultra powerful ship is upgradeable, customizable, and the centerpiece for all future Empyrean space missions, battles and Cinematic Quests.

: Empyrean puts players at the helm of the Sigma Series Railjack battleship. This ultra powerful ship is upgradeable, customizable, and the centerpiece for all future Empyrean space missions, battles and Cinematic Quests. Getting the Team Together : This phase of Empyrean is designed and optimized as a cooperative experience. Solo players will still be able to enjoy Empyrean, but the difficulty and progression is balanced around full crews. The year 2020 will bring enhanced solo capabilities and more surprises!

: This phase of Empyrean is designed and optimized as a cooperative experience. Solo players will still be able to enjoy Empyrean, but the difficulty and progression is balanced around full crews. The year 2020 will bring enhanced solo capabilities and more surprises! Free Flight : Intimidated? Don't be. Try out the Railjack in Free Flight Mode. Learn the basics without engaging in battle and then join a squad when you're ready.

: Intimidated? Don't be. Try out the Railjack in Free Flight Mode. Learn the basics without engaging in battle and then join a squad when you're ready. Railjack Powers : The Railjack itself provides incredibly diverse options to counter Grineer assailants. With constantly updated technology like Cloaking Fields and Void Holes to be earned, and special moves like "Juke" to out-maneuver enemies, players will earn powerful moves as they progress.

: The Railjack itself provides incredibly diverse options to counter Grineer assailants. With constantly updated technology like Cloaking Fields and Void Holes to be earned, and special moves like "Juke" to out-maneuver enemies, players will earn powerful moves as they progress. Warframe Powers: Aboard the Railjack in combat, players also have a wealth of fantasy-fulfilling options at hand. They can jettison into battle using Archwings to infiltrate enemy ships or shoot from "Archwing cannons" to annihilate smaller ships. Using the Tactics map, Tenno can tap into on-board Warframe Abilities and cast them where needed. They direct their teammates to attend crises, welding hull holes or confronting a boarding party, and they can teleport from location to location, whether it's on board the Raijack or an enemy vessel.

The Warframe Empyrean update also introduces new upgrade systems that allow players to change how the Railjack looks and performance.

Empyrean brings with it new innovative game systems that expand Warframe's space battle fantasy. From choosing simple Railjack aesthetics like ship names, colors and skins, to constructing weapons, armor and powers, Empyrean's new upgrade systems are deep and powerful. They include: Intrinsics : With the totally new "Intrinsics" feature, players will experience a new reliable RPG progression system. By playing through missions and earning Intrinsics points, Tenno build their own player ranked skills

: With the totally new "Intrinsics" feature, players will experience a new reliable RPG progression system. By playing through missions and earning Intrinsics points, Tenno build their own player ranked skills Avionics : These are the vessel's upgradable 'powers'. They comprise Battle, Integrated, and Tactical types and they work like Warframe Abilities

: These are the vessel's upgradable 'powers'. They comprise Battle, Integrated, and Tactical types and they work like Warframe Abilities Components : Guns, Engines, Reactors, and Shields

: Guns, Engines, Reactors, and Shields Armaments: AKA weaponry, are different firepower types

A new trailer showcasing the content of the Empyrean update has also been released. You can find it below.

Warframe is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The Empyrean update is now live on PC.