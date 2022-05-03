Warcraft Arclight Rumble is the Series’ Character-Collecting “Tower Offense” Mobile Debut

Blizzard has been teasing (or perhaps threatening, depending on your perspective) their first mobile Warcraft game for a few weeks now, and just minutes ago they officially unveiled Warcraft Arclight Rumble. The game is basically a take on tower defense (or “tower offense” according to Blizzard) with a character collection element. Various elements from World of Warcraft have also been folded into the game, including dungeons, raids, guilds, and factions (Alliance, Horde, Beast, Blackrock, and Undead). Check out the first gameplay trailer for Warcraft Arclight Rumble, below.

And here’s a (somewhat overenthusiastic) developer overview video.

Need to know more? Here’s the official Blizzard Warcraft Arclight Rumble description…

Warcraft Arclight Rumble is a mobile action strategy game set within the Warcraft universe where collectible Minis come to life to battle in frantic melee skirmishes. Play in multiple modes, including the single player campaign, going head-to-head in epic PvP battles, playing co-op, and more. Experience the true meaning of joyful chaos! Action Strategy Gameplay - Warcraft Arclight Rumble brings you frantic mobile action strategy combined with meaningful progression and customization.

PvE and PvP - Play through epically challenging campaign maps, dungeons, and raids. Battle with your friends in co-op or against them in PvP and revel in the mayhem.

Collect Warcraft Minis - Collect more than 65 unique Warcraft Minis, including Leaders & Spells. Each Mini has unique abilities you’ll use to counter enemy Troops—mix and match Minis to form your strategy.

Level Up Your Army - After each battle, you'll gain experience and level up your Minis. Level up to unlock the ability to use game-changing talents!

Unlock New Challenges - Multiple modes include Conquest, Dungeons, Raids, Co-Op and PVP. Replay maps with new combinations of Leaders and Minis for additional rewards.

California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has filed suit against Activision Blizzard, alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more detail on that unfolding story here.

A Warcraft Arclight Rumble closed beta is coming to iOS and Android devices in specific regions yet to be named “soon.” So, those of you who do have phones, what do you think? Does this look like a fun time-waster or not worth a download?