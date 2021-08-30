Want to Keep Using Instagram? Give Facebook Your Birthday Info

Facebook is making it mandatory for everyone to give up their birthday info in order to keep on using Instagram.

If You Want to Keep on Using Instagram then You Have to Enter Your Birthday Information When Required

Though this may sound alarming to those who adore privacy, but Facebook is actually doing this for all the right reasons. In order to deliver the best experience for the right age group, Facebook is requiring everyone to enter their birthday info when required. Once entered, it will show everyone content based on their age and will hopefully try to keep things age appropriate throughout.

When you launch Instagram, it will simply show you a pop-up asking you to enter your birthday info. Sure, you can stall it several times and keep on using Instagram, but eventually, you won’t be able to use the social network at all unless you enter the required information.

If you haven’t provided us with your birthday by a certain point, you’ll need to share it to continue using Instagram. This information is necessary for new features we’re developing to protect young people.

If you ever come across a ‘sensitive’ post on Instagram, you will be required to enter your birthday information as well. Keep in mind that this pop-up isn’t new and has been there all along.

Second, if you see warning screens placed on posts, we’ll ask you for your birthday before you can see the post. These screens aren’t new, and we already show them on posts that may be sensitive or graphic, but we don’t currently ask for your birthday when viewing these posts. Now, we’ll start asking for your birthday on some of these screens if you haven’t shared it with us previously.

At this point, many users will most likely end up giving away wrong birthdays. You think you can fool Facebook? Not at all, and they are going to use artificial intelligence to beat you at your own game.