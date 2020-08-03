VPN by VEEPN Lifetime Subscription Is Up For A Massive Discount – Ensure Your Security Now
VPN is an essential for cybersecurity. You can no longer deny that the internet has exposed us to a lot of privacy threats. You need to get a strong VPN, if you don’t have one and we are going to help you get the best at the best prices. Wccftech is offering limited time discounts of the VPN by VEEPN Lifetime Subscription. Get the discounts and ensure that you and your family are protected at all times. Offers will expire in a few days, so avail them right away.
VPN by VeePN Lifetime Subscription features
These subscriptions are offer users impenetrable cybersecurity. With hundreds of servers all around the world and bank-level encryption, the VPN ensures that you will be protected at all times. It even comes with a no logging policy, so all your activity is for eyes only. Here are highlights of what the VPN by VEEPN Lifetime Subscription has in store for you:
- Unlimited traffic & bandwidth, plus blazing fast connection speeds
- DNS Leak prevention feature to curb any possibility of data or identity theft
- P2P optimized servers for users who need the highest level of privacy
- 2500+ servers meticulously located in 48 locations to provide optimal connection speed
- Seamless server switching without any impact on connection quality
- Bank-level, military-grade AES 256-bit encryption
- Strict no-logging policy guarantees anonymous browsing
- Kill switch allows you to cut all connections to your device so your data is protected despite unstable connections
- Smooth & glitch-free instant video access across all borders
- Works w/ cutting-edge VPN protocols: OpenVPN, IKEv2, Smart UDP, etc.
- Dedicated 24/7 support
System Requirements
- iOS 10 or later
- Android 4.4 or later
- iPhone 5S or later
- iPad Air or later
- MacOS X El Capitan 10.11.6 or later
- Windows Vista or later
- Linux
- Google Chrome
- Mozilla Firefox
Important Details
- Length of access: lifetime
- License deadline: redeem within 30 days of purchase
- Updates included
- Language options: English, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish,
- Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Norwegian, Polish, Swedish, Dutch
Original Price VPN by VEEPN Lifetime Subscription:
1-Device: $349 I 5-Devices: $440 I 10-Devices: $659
Wccftech Discount Price VPN by VEEPN Lifetime Subscription:
1-Device: $19.99 I 5-Devices: $24.99 I 10-Devices: $29.99
