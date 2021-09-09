Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars Is a New Table-Top RPG From Yoko Taro, Creator of Drakengard and NieR

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars is the name of a new table-top RPG that has been announced today by Square Enix.

The new game, which has been revealed with a new teaser that can be watched below, is the new project of Drakengard and NieR series creator Yoko Taro, Yosuke Saito, Keiichi Okabe, and Kimiohiko Fujisaka. Very little is currently known about the game, but Yoko Taro himself provided some additional information, confirming that the new game is not related to Drakengard and that it will not be a social game.

The Final Fantasy XVI Dev Team Is Doing Its Best to Deliver a Complete Product, Producer Says

Developed by the creative minds behind the beloved NieR™ and Drakengard® series, including Creative Director, YOKO TARO (Drakengard series, NieR series), Executive Director, Yosuke Saito (NieR series) and Music Director, Keiichi Okabe (Drakengard 3, NieR series), as well as Character Designer, Kimihiko Fujisaka (Drakengard series,) this new title will spark players imagination and open their minds to a different way of storytelling as the narrative unfolds.

Teaser movie.

And I answer for your question. -This is not Drakengard series.

-This is not social game. Thank you. 🙂 https://t.co/oamBTJ5sU3 — yokotaro (@yokotaro) September 9, 2021

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars is currently in development for yet to be announced platforms. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.