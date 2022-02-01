Vodafone collaborates with Intel on OpenRAN to weaken competing telecom suppliers

Reuters reported today that Vodafone had joined forces with Intel and other silicon vendors to create their distinctive chip architecture for the developing Open RAN network technology.

Intel and other vendors join forces with Vodafone to develop Open RAN network technologies to rival competing telecom vendors

Open RAN is an association of equipment designers and telecoms in diverse working classes to decipher this interoperability issue by developing means. The Open RAN architecture virtualizes cellular network components that are traditionally controlled by specialized hardware and software applications. The technology permits operators to switch and combine with suppliers in their radio networks. This collaboration could pose challenges for companies like Ericsson, Huawei, and Nokia—three of the largest telecom companies that control most of the global telecoms supplies market with their "proprietary technologies."

Craob X: An Intel Alder Lake CPU-based laptop that is completely wireless & void of any connectors

The effect of OpenRAN has carried on a more renowned reputation since certain governmental bodies have either prohibited or deterred the usage of Huawei in nationwide networks.

Vodafone's endeavor, established at its digital creation and R&D center in Malaga, Spain, will also donate to the European Union's actions to strengthen its chip industry and duplicate its percentage of international production as high as 20% after losing foundation to both Asian and American suppliers.

Santiago Tenorio, Director of Network Architecture for Vodafone, explains that OpenRAN would allow the mobile operator to quickly add new digital services and optimize networks using artificial intelligence. Tenorio anticipates that "[it] will bring disruptive innovation back to the network."

OpenRAN develops interoperability between the software and hardware elements of the radio access network, and in turn, widens the collection of suppliers and lowers the ability to enter.

During this month, Vodafone activated Britain's original 5G OpenRAN location maintaining live customer traffic in areas of Bath, located in western England, and starting their plan that will number 2,500 sites in their plans to begin in 2027.

Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs To Get Resizable BAR Support on Linux Platforms

Today, Vodafone's R&D center will obtain 50 people strictly committed to OpenRAN jointly with 650 software engineers, architects, and technicians in Malaga. They will be investing 225 million euros, or $251 million, over the next five years.

Tenorio said to Reuters that Vodafone would develop silicon for ARM and RISC-V instruction sets and Intel x86 technology. Tenorio continued to explain that Intel Corp was several years ahead of competitors and had already played a crucial part in OpenRAN's growth.

It has been reported that almost twenty other companies have joined the Open RAN undertaking, including companies like Qualcomm, Broadcom, ARM, and Lime Microsystems, most originating in Europe.