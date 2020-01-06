Viewsonic Showcases An Array Of Their New Products At CES Including a 55 Inch Monitor

ViewSonic, a leading global provider of display solution products, showcases the ViewSonic ELITE XG550 gaming monitor, XG270QC and XG270 with ELITE Ally for the first time at CES 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rounding out the ELITE lineup, with large-screen and curved gaming monitor options, ViewSonic provides gamers with iconic desktop monitor options, redefining the design and aesthetic of modern gaming setups.

XG270: Now G-Sync Compatible And PureXP Certified

Officially certified as NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, the hyper-responsive 240Hz XG270 provides gamers with superior gaming experience. All NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible displays are validated by NVIDIA to bring gamers smooth, tear-free gaming at refresh rates up to 240 Hz. The ViewSonic ELITE has partnered with Blur Busters, to tune PureXP, a ViewSonic ELITE specialized strobe backlight technology. PureXP supercharges Moving Picture Response Time (MPRT), achieving MPRT as low as .6 milliseconds.

This eliminates strobe crosstalk, without affecting the color quality, delivering the purest experience in display motion clarity. The XG270 is the world’s first Blur Buster’s Approved monitor, tuned and certified, providing gamers both fast GtG and fast MPRT options.











“We wanted to provide better brightness in our motion blur reduction, so finding the right partner to optimize PureXP was very important,” said Kendall Miller, global gaming manager for ViewSonic ELITE. “With the help of Mark Rejhon at Blur Busters, we were able to provide the best quality motion blur reduction, bringing gamers pure motion clarity.”

The XG550 And XG270QC - A 55 Inch Gaming Monitor And A 27 Inch QHD Monitor

The 55-inch ELITE XG550 is a 120Hz OLED panel, delivering a highly-responsive, life-like gaming experience, with a .5ms (GtG) response time and UHD (3840x2160) resolution. In-game environments come to life with OLED exceptional contrast and 99%DCI-P3 color support, perfect for next-gen consoles and AAA-title gameplay. With a narrow-bezel design, and ELITE RGB accent lighting, the XG550 fits into any gaming environment.











The 27-inch ELITE XG270QC gaming monitor is designed to provide lifelike visuals and immerse gamers with its 1500R curvature and 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution. The XG270QC elevates gaming worlds with its 550 cd/m2 luminance and its wide DCI-P3 >90% color coverage. The monitor is fully loaded with a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms (1ms MPRT) response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology to ensure a seamless gaming experience.

The Elite Ally And Elite Display Controller Software - Razer and Thermaltake Compatible

With the launch of the new XG27 series and XG270QC, ELITE RGB can be synced with two main partners, Razer and Thermaltake. Razer Chroma and Thermaltake TT RGB Plus link up with ELITE RGB via the ELITE Display controller software, allowing gamers to sync their gaming peripherals with ViewSonic ELITE gaming monitors. Utilizing Razer’s Chroma Workshop and Thermaltake’s advanced RGB software allows gamers to completely control their RGB environment, providing the ultimate immersive gaming experience.













The ELITE Ally peripheral is a USB-connected touch-screen device that allows gamers to quickly access on-screen display settings, such as game modes, adaptive sync, HDR, brightness, contrast, RGB lighting and more. Users can fine-tune their gaming experience without touching the monitor or opening their ELITE display controller software. Currently, the ELITE Ally peripheral is only compatible with select ViewSonic ELITE gaming monitors.

The XG270QG and XG270 are available to purchase worldwide. The XG270QC launches worldwide in March 2020. The XG550 is scheduled to launch Q4, 2020. They will be on display in the Viewsonic booth at CES.