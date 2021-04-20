Video: Samsung Promotes its AirTags Competitor Ahead of Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ Event

Apple is hosting its 'Spring Loaded' event later today. While the iPad Pro series will be the main highlight of the event, we are also expecting Apple to announce the new AirTags - an item-tracking accessory that you can attach to your belongings. However, Samsung has already announced and released its SmartTags to take on Apple's AirTags. Ahead of Apple's potential AirTags unveiling, Samsung has shared a new video in which it is promoting its SmartTags.

Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag and SmartTag+ were launched back in January of this year. The standard model works similar to the Tile tracker and the SmatTag+ offers the use of UWB chip for precise location tracking. In its latest ad, Samsung is touting the UWB technology in its SmartTag+. A woman uses AR to find her lost car keys. The use of AR in conjunction with the UWB technology allows her to precisely locate the keys in the house.

Here is what the ad's description says:

“Introducing Galaxy SmartTag+ for a new AR finding experience. AR finding on SmartThings Find visually guides you to missing items, which makes finding so much smarter and easier than ever before. Tag it. Find it. Simply Smart.“

Apple's rendition of the AirTags is also said to work in a similar way. The accessory has been running wild in the rumor mill for almost two years now and it is finally time for the company to break it into the market. We have embedded the video above, so you can check out Samsung's promotion of the SmarTag ahead of Apple's potential AirTags launch. If you are looking forward to the event, here is when it will begin in your local timezone.

What are your thoughts on the AirTags? What would your preference be when it comes to the item trackers? Let us know in the comments.