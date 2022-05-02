VESA launches AdaptiveSync open performance standard targeting gaming display variable refresh rates

Today, the Video Electronics Standards Association, or VESA, revealed the initial publicly open standard for the front-of-screen performance of variable refresh rate displays. The VESA AdaptiveSync Display Compliance Test Specification, or AdaptiveSync Display CTS, delivers a broad and stringent collection of more than 50 test measures, an automated testing procedure, and performance directives for computer monitors and laptops that support VESA’s AdaptiveSync protocols.

The AdaptiveSync Display CTS also designates a product compliance logo program containing two performance tiers: AdaptiveSync Display, which is concentrated on gaming with exceptionally higher refresh rates and lower latency. Media sync Display, developed for jitter-free playback of media, helped all multinational broadcast video configurations by establishing the VESA Certified AdaptiveSync Display and MediaSync Display logo programs.

The VESA Certified AdaptiveSync Display logo is developed for gaming monitors, concentrated on higher refresh rates and low latency panel performance. The logo contains a value exhibiting the highest video frame rate attainable for the AdaptiveSync procedure when experimented with manufacturer default settings at native resolution—values in the logo comprising 144, 165, 240, 360, and higher. Vendors wishing to partake in the VESA Certified AdaptiveSync Display or MediaSync Display logo program can send their products for testing at VESA’s approved Authorized Test Centers (ATCs).

VESA will allow customers to effortlessly recognize and compare displays' varying refresh rate performance supporting AdaptiveSync before buying. Only displays that pass all AdaptiveSync Display CTS and VESA DisplayPort™ compliance tests can authorize for the VESA Certified AdaptiveSync Display or MediaSync Display logos.

The VESA Certified MediaSync Display logo is developed for displays predominantly focused on jitter-free media playback backing all global broadcast video formats. This logo has no performance tier since product certification focuses on the lack of jitter and flicker instead of an elevated frame rate.

VESA’s AdaptiveSync Display CTS and logo programs were founded with assistance by more than two dozen VESA member organizations traversing the display ecosystem, including prominent OEMs that provide displays, graphic cards, CPUs, panels, display drivers, and other components.

VESA added AdaptiveSync protocols to the VESA DisplayPort video interface standard to enable smoother, tear-free images for gaming and jitter-free video playback. And the new standards allow lower power and greater efficiency in displaying content rendered at a wide range of frame rates as early as 2014. Since then, VESA’s AdaptiveSync technology has seen widespread adoption across the industry and is currently supported by all significant GPU chipset vendors.

While many PC and laptop displays currently support AdaptiveSync protocols, there has not been an open standard in calculating the level of performance or quality of AdaptiveSync support for displays. VESA’s AdaptiveSync Display and MediaSync Display logo programs manage this demand, supplying the buyer with a specific benchmark for front-of-screen visual performance of variable refresh rate operation verified by testing in compliance with the AdaptiveSync Display CTS.

We believe that with VESA launching its AdaptiveSync Display standard in the rapidly growing gaming market, we can expect to see even greater innovation in the gaming monitor categories. We are proud that the LG UltraGear™ brand will be involved from the very beginning with the acclaimed LG UltraGear™ 27GP950 and 27GP850 models, the first-ever monitors to receive VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification. LG also has new 2022 models on the way, which we believe will not only meet the high standards demanded by VESA’s performance tests but are also well equipped to satisfy the expectations and diverse needs of today’s consumers. — Seok Ho Jang, Vice President in charge of the IT Development Division at LG Electronics

The VESA AdaptiveSync Display CTS incorporates over 50 automated display performance tests covering a few key factors: refresh rate, flicker, and gray-to-gray response time (remembering limits for overshoot and undershoot to guarantee top-notch pictures), video frame drop, and video frame rate jitter.

The VESA AdaptiveSync Display CTS expected that all monitors be tested in the industrial facility shipping state or default factory mode configurations and tested in encompassing room temperature environments before shipping. Furthermore, all displays that meet VESA AdaptiveSync Display and MediaSync Display logo confirmation requirements should likewise be tried and ensured to VESA's DisplayPort standard. Most of the laptop and PC GPUs presented in the most recent two years are equipped for supporting VESA's AdaptiveSync conventions. VESA urges buyers to check with their GPU merchant to confirm that their GPU and programming driver automatically empowers Adaptive-Sync activities with VESA Certified AdaptiveSync Display and MediaSync Display items.

The Adaptive-Sync Display CTS builds upon the foundation that VESA laid with the introduction of the Adaptive-Sync protocols eight years ago. It provides an open, industry-wide, and brand-agnostic standard backed by a logo program that gives consumers a guarantee that the displays that they’re buying for gaming or for media playback will meet a clearly defined minimum set of front-of-screen performance criteria when used with a suitable GPU. In designing the test specification and logo program, VESA explicitly set a high bar on performance criteria and testing methodology with tighter criteria than many existing specs and logo programs. As with all of our standards, VESA will continue to develop and refine the Adaptive-Sync Display CTS to address new display developments and market needs in order to enable further improvements in visual quality and user experience for consumers. —Roland Wooster, chairman of the VESA Display Performance Metrics Task Group responsible for the Adaptive-Sync Display CTS and the association’s representative from Intel Corporation for HDR and Adaptive-Sync display technology



