Valorant Full Launch Coming in June, Will Include New Character, Map, and Mode

Riot Games’ new tactical character shooter Valorant launched in beta back in April and immediately made a big splash, leaving players hungry for the game’s full release. Well, surprise, it seems that’s happening sooner than most were expecting! During the latest Summer Game Fest broadcast, Valorant producer Anna Donlon and game director Joe Ziegler announced the big 1.0 release will be coming in early June.

The launch of Valorant will also come with some new content – while Donlon and Ziegler didn’t go into specific detail, they did mention we’ll be getting one new character, who will be “interesting and spicy,” another map, and hopefully an additional mode (they admitted COVID-19 could delay that). Apparently, the new mode will be something quicker to give players a breather between longer more competitive games, although it isn’t team deathmatch (that’s coming later). If you’ve got a few minutes, you can check out Geoff Keighley’s full Valorant interview, below.

Haven’t been keeping up with Valorant? Here’s a quick rundown of what it brings to the table:

Where Precise Gunplay Matters. Here’s what we think it takes for you to trust a game enough to invest: 128-tick servers, at least 30 frames per second on most min-spec computers (even dating back a decade), 60 to 144+ FPS on modern gaming rigs, a global spread of datacenters aimed at <35ms for players in major cities around the world, a netcode we’ve been obsessing over for years, and a commitment to anti-cheat from day one. Shooting in Valorant is precise, consequential, and highly-lethal - we want you to win on your skill and strategy alone. But Creativity Is Your Greatest Weapon Imagine this: tactical shooter meets hypernatural powers. Everyone’s got guns and a unique set of abilities, so how do you beat someone with the speed of wind? Use your own moves to outplay them and beat them to the shot. Valorant is a game for bold strategists who dare to make the unexpected play, because if it wins, it works.

Valorant launches on PC on June 2.