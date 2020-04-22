First Valorant Beta Patch 0.47+ Nerfs Raze While Buffing Melee Damage; Release Notes Inside
Riot Games has released the very first Valorant Beta patch which nerfs Raze and buffs melee damage alongside various other changes.
The Valorant Closed Beta is underway and the game is setting records on Twitch. While still in beta, Riot Games has now released a minor patch for the hero shooter that brings Raze’s offensive pressure closer to the other agents. In addition, melee damage to destructibles has been doubled in order to give players in the early rounds a better way to deal with Sage’s Barrier Orb.
Alongside the above mentioned nerfs and buffs, the patch also packs some map updates, Quality of Life improvements and bug fixes. You’ll find the release notes down below:
Valorant Beta Patch 0.47+ Release Notes
GAMEPLAY AND BALANCE
MELEE DAMAGE
- Melee attacks now inflict double the damage per hit to destructibles, including
- Sage’s Barrier
- Haven’s metal double doors
Why?
There weren’t enough options during low econ rounds—such as the first round and right after switching sides—to combat Sage’s Barrier Orb. Our intent is to add a high-risk, high-reward method for players to interact with her wall, while still being able to take it down, no matter their loadout
RAZE
- Reduced Paint Shells from 2 to 1
- Paint Shells now have a kill reset, requiring players to get 2 kills to refresh cooldown
- Tuned and adjusted audio for Paint Shells, Blast Pack, and Showstopper so that they’ll be easier to hear in hectic scenarios
- Fixed an edge case where the secondary cluster of Paint Shells would explode quicker than intended. They now have a minimum duration before exploding.
What’s up with that?
Raze’s goal is to be a highly-threatening duelist that punishes enemies posted in predictable positions, but we felt like the cluster grenades and their number were creating overly oppressive scenarios. Also, players should be supplied proper gameplay information and the audio cues on all of Raze’s abilities didn’t match their threat, so we changed the audio of each. For example, when the Showstopper is equipped or fired from a distance, players should be able to clearly identify and interpret the threat.
SAGE
- Slow Orb now also slows the air speed of players in the zone
- Players can now walk through the Slow Orb without making noise
Why though?
Players were able to circumvent too much of Sage’s Slow Orb by bunny hopping through the zone. We want the minimum slow amount to be a bit more consistent with all movement in the zone, while still allowing for bunny hopping and walking to provide a slight benefit to traversing the zone. Also, we feel adding a stealthy yet slow way to move through the field brings more nuance to playing against the zone and a bit more uncertainty for Sage, since she can't necessarily hear people who move through
MAP UPDATES
- Several exploits fixed on Bind, Haven, and Split
- Split: Orb moved from B Mid to B Main
- The intent is to alleviate some pressure from mid and provide more incentive for players to control B Main.
QUALITY OF LIFE
- Reduced outbound network traffic from client for players running at high frames-per-second
- Some ISPs and network setups were throttling game traffic, impacting gameplay by causing large spikes in network latency as FPS increased.
- No impact to gameplay / responsiveness
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a rare server crash caused by packets occasionally being corrupted by some players’ networks
- Cypher’s Spycam can no longer use weapons
- Fixed a bug where footstep audible range would sometimes not appear on the minimap
Valorant is currently in closed beta for PC. The title is slated for a release this summer.