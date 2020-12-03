Valkyria Chronicles 4 Debuts on Google Stadia Next Week

Valkyria Chronicles fans who enjoy streaming their favorite games have something cool to look forward to with the addition of the fourth game in the series to Google Stadia. Valkyria Chronicles 4 will soon be joining the rest of the games available for on-the-go gaming.

Valkyria Chronicles 4 is an action-strategy RPG that brings the likes of turn-based strategy games and third-person shooters together. While this is the fourth core entry, this is a standalone story for the Valkyria Chronicles mythos. You don't need to have played through any of the other releases before digging into this one.

Here's the official story rundown:

Hundreds of miles away from Gallia lies a battlefield with tales of sacrifice hidden beyond the snow, waiting to be uncovered. The commander of Squad E will test his will against the bonds of his allies, the weight of their trust, and the sacrifices they all must make. This is a tale of a bittersweet adolescence: the failures and triumphs of young hearts struggling to find themselves amidst the chaos of the battlefield. Prepare for the second Europan war in Valkyria Chronicles 4!

We awarded the older version of Valkyria Chronicles 4 a 9 in our review.

"Valkyria Chronicles 4 is the true sequel to Valkyria Chronicles, released ten years ago, and has learned from some of the failings of the original. Expanded upon, the strategy elements have never been better, with utterly fantastic storytelling and characterisation to be found within the RPG aspect. This isn't to say the game is perfect, with it still having flaws in the strategy by focusing too much on speed, rather than tactics, as well as having poor balancing issues later on in the game."

On December 8, Valkyria Chronicles 4: Complete Edition will be headed to the Stadia store, though there isn't any pricing information for the game just yet. The older version of Valkyria Chronicles, which debuted on systems outside of Stadia, is about $29.99, so the Complete Edition might run around the same price. If you're looking to get in some precious strategizing, you may want to pick it up.