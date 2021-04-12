Valheim New Mod Introduces Skyrim-Inspired Magic Spells

A new Valheim mod that has been released online a few days ago spices up the experience considerably with a new gameplay mechanic.

The Skyheim - Valheim Magic mod introduces magic spells inspired by The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim into the game developed by Iron Gate Studio. Once the mod has been installed, bosses will drop a crafting ingredient that can be used to craft and upgrade runes that grant access to different spells.

Skyheim is a magic mod aimed at providing balanced progression and a reason to go back and slay bosses. Each boss drops a crafting ingredient that can be used to craft and upgrade runes that will allow you to cast a variety of spells both beneficial and destructive. Along with boss drops you'll also require some items that can be found in dungeons, giving you incentive to seek them out as well. In addition to the spells themselves Skyheim adds mana as a resource and a persistent cooldown system.

The Skyheim - Valheim Magic mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Valheim is now available on PC via Steam worldwide.