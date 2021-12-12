User Sends AirTags to North Korea to Test DHL’s Shipping Claims – Video

Apple's AirTags are a great solution for tracking the location of your stuff. However, the accessory can be used in unique ways which can pose a test for different kinds of services. One user tried sending his AirTags to North Korea to put DHL's shipping claims to a test. The user has conducted various tests like this before and this before, but this might be the most interesting one yet. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

A YouTuber Sends AirTags to North Korea to Test DHL's Shipping Claims of a Lost Package

Jonathan from the YouTube channel Megalag first decided to send his AirTags to various parts of the world. From Tim Cook to Elon Musk as well as North Korea, the YouTuber used DHL for package delivery. The AirTags did a pretty good job in tracking the location of the package, even in a cargo plane. While Apple sent the AirTag back with a letter, the package intended for North Korea got stuck at an AirPort in Germany, South Korea, and Beijing.

In a new video, Jonathan received one of his initial packages sent to North Korea along with sending another AirTag via DHL. He received an identical letter about his package being lost which was later found even after investigation. He speculates that DHL might find it more cost-effective to reimburse customers rather than finding the lost package. You can check out the video embedded below for more details.

It makes sense to return $29 but putting an AirTag alongside expensive packages could prove to be quite useful. We will share more stories related to people experimenting with their AirTags in the future, so be sure to stick around for more details.

This is all for now, folks. What are your thoughts on DHL's claims? Let us know if you have experienced anything like it.