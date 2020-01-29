Use DoubleTake for iOS to Record Videos From Two Camera Sensors Simultaneously

When Apple announced the latest iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models in September, it showcased a demo with the ability to record videos from different cameras at the same time. Now, FiLMiC Pro's new iOS app has been released which performs the same purpose. DoubleTake is available for free on the iOS App Store and works on all iPhone models launched in 2018 and 2019.

DoubleTake Lets You Preview and Record Videos From Different Cameras at the Same Time

Initially, the functionality was to be integrated as part of the FiLMiC Pro app. FiLMiC Pro missed its intended release deadline but the feature will still be part of the mix. As of right now, the company released an independent app called DoubleTake with the same multi-cam mode and it will make its way to the FiLMiC Pro app later this year.

Disney+ Set to Launch in Europe and UK on March 24

DoubleTake's multi-cam mode takes advantage of iOS 13's APIs. The app has the ability to preview shots from all four cameras at the same time on the iPhone 11 Pro. Video or filmmakers can then choose the two angles that they see best and record from. You have the option available to choose from the ultra-wide camera, telephoto camera as well as the front camera.

You can choose a split-screen mode or picture-in-picture layouts while recording the video. In addition, you also have the option available to record as a composite video or save them separately in your iPhone's camera roll. However, if you want to save the videos separately, you have to cut the apps via the video editor.

DUBL Drive App Turns Your iPhone into a Dual Camera Dash Cam Complete with Collision Detection and More

DoubleTake is not the only app that lets you record through multiple cameras at the same time. DuetCam was launched soon after iOS 13 was released last year. However, DoubleTake features more controls and a fresh user interface.

If you're up for it, you can download the DoubleTake iOS app on your compatible iPhone models from the App Store.

Products mentioned in this post iPhone 11

USD 575.86 iPhone 11 Pro

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.