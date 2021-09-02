Upgraded HEATKILLER V Waterblock By Watercool For AMD RX 6800/6900XT GPUs Released

Watercool's HEATKILLER V has become upgraded by the German cooling manufacturer. The new HEATKILLER V for the AMD Radeon RX 6800 and 6900XT line of GPUs is an improvement from previous HEATKILLER V models.















Due to the special chip design of AMD’s current graphics card generation, we decided to overhaul the cooling structure. With the now vertically implemented cooling structure, we were able to increase the cooling performance even further. The changes also required some adjustments to the channel routing respectively the entire base plate. The appearance of the AMD cooler is literally rounded off by our newly designed backplate. With the new curved design the backplate now hides the upper edge of the PCB and thus all electronic components, but without limiting the RGB effect. The backplate aligns flush with the acrylic lid of the cooler, making the HEATKILLER V for AMD RX 6800/6900XT graphics cards look like a single unit. — Watercooler

The HEATKILLER V sports a screwless cover, curved backplate, aRGB, improved coolant flow, dual layer inflows, CNC designed thermal padding, Kryonaut thermal compound, vertical cooling architecture, spacers created from PEEK plastic (a high performance material), reinforced steel threads, and a newer symmetrical design.

The base plate is made from nickel-plated electrolytic copper while the cover is made from PLEXIGLAS® and annealed stainless steel. It has acetal terminal connections and a two bar pressure tested flow.

In the box, customers can expect to receive the HEATKILLER V, an LED strip aRGB, the mounting material, and the Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut thermal paste

The new HEATKILLER V supports the AMD Radeon RX 6800, 6800XT, and 6900XT graphics cards.

With the HEATKILLER®V for AMD Radeon RX6800 / 6900XT we are continuing the current HEATKILLER V generation with extensive optimizations. The full-cover water block draws on more than 20 years of know-how in the development and manufacture of high-performance water coolers. Equipped with unique highlights, the latest version of the HEATKILLER® V presents what is technically feasible.

For more information about the HEATKILLER V, and how to purchase one for your own, refer to the Watercool website for more details. It currently retails on their website for €164.95 ($195.58).