AMD will soon be ending production of its reference Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT, RX 6800 cards as per a report by Cowcotland (via Videocardz). The report states that the reference RDNA 2 model would be a once-off release and won't be produced any more than the initial batch of units.

AMD's Reference Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT, RX 6800 Production Ends As Company Focuses on AIB Custom Variants

AMD finally had a reference cooler design which they are really proud off and even reviewers who got to test the cooler agree that the new reference cooling design for RDNA 2 based Big Navi GPUs is one of the best coolers that AMD has designed to date. It's cooler and quieter than the previous flagship cooling solutions that AMD has designed and also looks great.

However, all reference models that can be purchased right now are most probably going to be the last ones you will ever see on retail. Cowcotland reports that AMD is not going to restock its MBA (reference) model and as such, retailers are left with very small quantities to offer to the buyers. It seems like the lucky few who will be able to get the reference model will have a real collector's item in their hands while others when the reference stock runs dry, will have to go the custom route.

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 and RX 6800 series reference models saw launch first through OEMs, AIBs, and even AMD themselves. This is pretty standard like NVIDIA but the green team also had Founders Edition and a standard reference design which we never got to see in the retail graphics card segment.

The Founders Edition variant is NVIDIA's own take on a custom design while the reference design which is very different than the Founders Edition was provided to OEMs & system integrators. This at least allowed NVIDIA to keep a good enough stock for its Founders Edition cards while AMD had to ship them to several different partners and vendors.

With that said, AMD's Scott Herkelman earlier confirmed that the reference model will be produced through early 2021 and that's around the same time when the global supply is said to get better for AMD. So if you really want to get the reference model of the Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT & the RX 6800 graphics cards, you better do it soon because, given the huge demand, there's no telling when we will see the last reference model sell out.

With that said, AMD's board partners have great custom variants ready for the RX 6800 series and since the reference design is no longer going to be produced, we will definitely see the RX 6900 XT in a ton more custom variants too.