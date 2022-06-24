Unreleased Intel Arc A40 Pro appears on the South Korean National RRA website

Intel's upcoming Arc Pro series graphics card, the Arc A40 Pro, has been spotted at the South Korean National Radio Research Agency or RRA. From the information provided by the agency, it leans toward the first sighting of Intel's upcoming workstation desktop GPU that will add to the Arc Alchemist family.

First signs of the Intel Arc A40 Pro desktop workstation GPU appear on the South Korean certification site

While it has been reported earlier this month that the mobile versions of Intel's Arc Pro series GPUs, including the A30M and A40M Pro graphics cards, this discovery hints at the A40 Pro desktop workstation GPU.

Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted: 3.8 GHz Clocks, 36 MB L3 Cache & 65W TDP

Intel has not released official announcements of a workstation variant nor any A4 GPUs to be added to the company's gaming integrated graphics series. Intel stated that the A40M GPU would be comparable to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX A1000 GPU, an entry-level workstation graphics processor.

The A40 Pro desktop workstation GPU is speculated to utilize the ACM-G11 GPU. The Intel ACM-G11 is expected to be a slighter Arc GPU, aiming at entry-level and mainstream PCs. The GPU will measure 156mm2, much smaller than the competitor's 200mm2 TU117 die. The GA107 die size is unknown, but it is speculated to be between 160-180mm2. The ACM-G11 GPU is slightly more prominent than the AMD Navi 24 GPU, coming in at 107mm2.

Two configurations feature the full-fat SKU with 1024 cores, one as a 96-bit, and another as a 64-bit variant with 6 GB and 4 GB memory capacity, respectively. The slimmer variant will be equipped with 96 EUs or 768 cores and a 4 GB GDDR6 memory featured across a 64-bit bus interface. The chip is expected to have a clock speed of around 2.2 - 2.5 GHz and a sub 75 Watt power consumption so we will be looking at connector-less graphics cards for the entry-level segment.

The anticipated timeframe that we will begin to see the desktop workstation Arc GPUs will be during the third quarter of this year, but due to unknown circumstances, Intel has purposely delayed every Arc launch at the last second. Two examples of this practice from Intel were the A350M mobile GPU which launched at the end of the first quarter of this year, and the A380 desktop gaming GPU launching this week. If the same happens with the new A40 Pro series, it is speculated that the release will fall at the end of September 2022.

News Sources: VideoCardz, RRA