Unreleased Google Pixel Tablet Is Already On Sale At Online Marketplace, Along With Its Speaker Dock

Google previewed the Pixel Tablet during its annual I/O keynote and stated that the device is expected to launch sometime in 2023. That has not stopped someone from selling a pre-released version of the slate on an online marketplace, along with its speaker dock accessory, for a rather affordable price.

Google Pixel Tablet and speaker dock are going for just $400 on Facebook Marketplace

The listing was shared by Twitter user ShrimpApplePro, but he is not the one selling the Pixel Tablet and speaker dock, unfortunately. An unnamed seller managed to acquire two Google devices before their expected launch next year, and if you prefer being an early adopter, you are getting the hardware at a reasonable price of $400.

The seller does not provide any details on what trouble he went through to get a hold of these, but in case you live in his proximity, you are more than welcome to approach the individual and ask him for additional details. After looking at the pictures, it is possible that the listing is not fake, as the design of the Pixel Tablet is similar to what we have seen in renders.

Facebook marketplace listing of the Google Pixel Tablet

Though the slate features thin bezels, there are still large compared to a modern-day tablet, meaning that from an aesthetics score, it has already lost to the iPad Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 family. The rounded corners are present too, along with a front-facing camera embedded in the top bezel. The USB-C port is present on the left-hand side, with speaker grills located at the top and bottom of the port.

It looks as if the Pixel Tablet can effortlessly slide into the speaker dock, but the lack of image clarity prevents us from getting to know more about the two devices. We do get to know that this particular model features 256GB of storage, of which 24GB has been utilized. Sadly, we do not know if Google employed the use of UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1, or faster UFS 4.0 storage technology, so updates will have to wait from our side.

Thankfully, an earlier report stated that the tablet would sport an 11-inch display size and will be available in two storage versions. Like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the storage is likely not expandable, and it supports Wi-Fi 6 instead of the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard. A product launch of the Pixel Tablet may happen in early 2023, so we will wait and see if this was a legit listing.

News Source: ShrimpApplePro