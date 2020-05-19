Unreal Engine 5 Demo Dreams Recreation New Video Focuses On The Making of the Soldier Figure
The impressive Unreal Engine 5 tech demo shown last week has been partially recreated in the PlayStation 4 exclusive game Dreams. Work hasn't stopped, however, and today the developer shared another video showcasing another part of this recreation.
The new video shared by Martin Nebelong focuses on how he recreated the soldier figure seen in the tech demo. According to the video's description, it took him two hours to create the figure, and the great results are a testament not only to the developer's skills but also to the power of Dreams.
Hi all, here’s the timelapse for chapter two of my Unreal Engine 5 recreation/tribute in Dreams on Playstation 4. Here, I take you through a sped-up version of the around two hours it took to sculpt the soldier figure. I tried to use a traditional sculptor's approach of starting with a big block and sculpting my way into that.. that was a fun way to work!
The Unreal Engine 5 tech demo gave players all over the world a glimpse of what next-generation gaming will look like. The new version of the engine will come with key features like Nanite technology and real-time GI powered by Lumen.
- Lumen is a fully dynamic global illumination solution that immediately reacts to scene and light changes. The system renders diffuse interreflection with infinite bounces and indirect specular reflections in huge, detailed environments, at scales ranging from kilometers to millimeters. Artists and designers can create more dynamic scenes using Lumen, for example, changing the sun angle for time of day, turning on a flashlight, or blowing a hole in the ceiling, and indirect lighting will adapt accordingly. Lumen erases the need to wait for lightmap bakes to finish and to author light map UVs—a huge time savings when an artist can move a light inside the Unreal Editor and lighting looks the same as when the game is run on console.
- Nanite virtualized micropolygon geometry frees artists to create as much geometric detail as the eye can see. Nanite virtualized geometry means that film-quality source art comprising hundreds of millions or billions of polygons can be imported directly into Unreal Engine—anything from ZBrush sculpts to photogrammetry scans to CAD data—and it just works. Nanite geometry is streamed and scaled in real time so there are no more polygon count budgets, polygon memory budgets, or draw count budgets; there is no need to bake details to normal maps or manually author LODs; and there is no loss in quality.
