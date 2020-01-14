Universal Studios’ Super Nintendo World Gets First Trailer, Smart Wristbands Detailed

We’ve known for some time now about the Mario-themed Super Nintendo World coming to Universal Studios parks, but with the Japanese version of the attraction set to open soon alongside the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, we’ve finally been given some more concrete information. First off, you can check out the first trailer for Super Nintendo World, featuring Galantis and Charli XCX singing the SNW official theme song, “We are Born to Play.”

So yeah, clearly that trailer has a lot of CGI, uh, enhancement, but hopefully it provides a broad idea of what we can expect from Super Nintendo World. It seems like SNW will be built around a large-ish central courtyard surrounded by various Mario-themed sights, sounds, and attractions. Things hinted at include a Mario Kart ride, and perhaps some sort of climbing attraction, where folks can scramble up to reach a Super Mario flagpole.

One feature there’s no question about are the Power Up Bands -- Mario-themed smart wristbands that will sync with a smartphone app in order to enhance your Super Nintendo World experience. You’ll be able to use your wristband and app to find your way around the park, collect coins, compete with other players, track achievements, play minigames, and more. You can get a look at the wristbands and app courtesy of Bloomberg reporter Kurumi Mori, below.

"A life-size, living video game" -- Thierry Coup shows us the new app used to enjoy Super Nintendo World with a wrist band, touting an interactive experience #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/n468l5elnO — Kurumi Mori (@rumireports) January 14, 2020

Super Nintendo World is expected to debut at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka in time for the Olympics. After that, Universal Studios plans to open versions of the attraction in Orlando, Hollywood, and Singapore. What do you think? Excited to try out Super Nintendo World? I’m usually not a big theme park guy, but I’ll admit, this looks pretty fun.